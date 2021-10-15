Driver presses ahead with police complaint despite losing speeding trial

Published: 7:00 PM October 15, 2021

A motorist ordered to pay more than £1,000 in costs after losing his trial over a speeding ticket has vowed to press on with an out-of-court complaint against Suffolk police.

Simon Turpin took his case to trial after claiming police declined to confirm information he deemed critical to his defence.

The 52-year-old's Volkswagen Golf GTI was clocked travelling at 37mph along a 30mph stretch of road in Melton, near Woodbridge, on June 14 last year.

Mr Turpin, from Stamford, in Lincolnshire, had turned onto Wilford Bridge Road from Station Road and was caught by an LTI.20.20 Ultralyte 1000 in a speed van parked 241 metres away, beside Melton Primary School.

He went to court after asking police to disclose the maximum distance to which the speed camera was tested and being provided with a calibration certificate for a distance of 150 metres.

While Suffolk police would not comment on individual cases at the time, LTI 2020 cameras were said to have an operational range in excess of 750m, while Home Office guidance stated that, once checked against three accurately measured distances of between 25m and 100m, the device was authorised for use throughout its approved range.

Mr Turpin argued that police had "refused" to confirm whether or not they held information critical to his defence and his decision how to plead.

He denied the offence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on April 1 but was found guilty following a trial at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on September 28 and fined £64, handed three penalty points on his licence and ordered to pay £1,025 in costs.

Mr Turpin had also complained to Suffolk Constabulary's professional standards department, but was told his grievance would not be progressed until the completion of criminal proceedings.

He has now requested for the complaint to be progressed, arguing: "I was told in court that I could not make a tangential argument, but I wanted to explain that all I ever wanted was to know if the police held the information.

"From my perspective, I think the police have not done what they needed to."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “The complaint was on hold pending the outcome of the court case.

"Following the conclusion of the legal process, the case will now be assessed by our case management unit and will be allocated for someone to resolve the complaint.”