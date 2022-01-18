Cash and jewellery stolen as three homes broken into near Southwold
- Credit: Archant
Thieves have stole jewellery and cash have been stolen after breaking into three homes near Southwold on the same day.
The three burglaries all happened on Thursday, January 13.
One of the three break-ins happened at a property in Pier Avenue, Southwold between 12.30pm and 2pm.
Thieves smashed a side window and searched the bedrooms quickly and untidily. Officers believe this may be because the alarm activated which disturbed the offender.
Nothing was reported stolen during the Pier Avenue break-in.
Two properties in Southwold Road, Wrentham were broken into during daylight hours on the same day, Thursday, January 13.
Sometime between 9.30am and 1.45pm, an unknown intruder gained entry to a bungalow through an open window.
The bedroom was searched and jewellery was stolen.
The intruder then left the property via the already open window.
The final burglary happened between 10.40am and 3.50pm when a rear door into a porch/conservatory was forced open.
A search of the property was conducted with cash and jewellery being stolen.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk East CID Team 2, quoting the relevant crime reference number.
The Pier Avenue reference number is 37/2552/22, while the reference numbers for the Southwold Road break-ins are 37/2556/22 and 37/2561/22 respectively.
