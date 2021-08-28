Man fighting for his life after town centre assault

Published: 7:25 AM August 28, 2021 Updated: 7:29 AM August 28, 2021

St Botolph's Street in Colchester is closed after a man was assaulted on Saturday morning - Credit: Archant

A man is fighting for his life after suffering head injuries during an assault in Colchester town centre.

Police were called to reports of a fight in the town shortly before 4.20am Saturday, August 28, and found the injured man on the pavement in St Botolph's Street soon after.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, had been knocked unconscious and suffered head injuries.

He remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody for questioning.

A police cordon has been put in place at the junction with Queen Street while forensic officers carry out their examinations.

Traffic is being diverted via East Hill.

Initial enquiries have found no weapons were seen during the assault and detectives continue to review CCTV footage.

Those in the area at the time, or who saw what happened, are asked to speak to officers at the scene or call Essex Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Those with information should quote CAD 232 of August 28.