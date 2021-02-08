Police issue CCTV appeal after motorcyclist dies in collision

Published: 7:48 PM February 8, 2021

Essex Police want to speak to the man in the CCTV footage in connection with the death of a motorcyclist in St Osyth - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released CCTV footage of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the death of a motorcyclist in St Osyth.

A man, from Clacton, came off his motorcycle following a collision with a car near the BP petrol station in Pump Hill at around 5.20pm on December 18.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while a BMW X5 was found abandoned nearby.

Essex Police subsequently confirmed three people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 35-year-old woman from St Osyth, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, has been released on bail until March 19.

A 58-year-old man and woman, both arrested on suspicion of the same offences, have been released under investigation.

Police believe the man in the CCTV image, the passenger of the BMW, has information which could assist officers in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 872 of December 18.