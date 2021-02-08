Police issue CCTV appeal after motorcyclist dies in collision
- Credit: Essex Police
Police have released CCTV footage of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the death of a motorcyclist in St Osyth.
A man, from Clacton, came off his motorcycle following a collision with a car near the BP petrol station in Pump Hill at around 5.20pm on December 18.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while a BMW X5 was found abandoned nearby.
Essex Police subsequently confirmed three people had been arrested in connection with the incident.
A 35-year-old woman from St Osyth, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, has been released on bail until March 19.
A 58-year-old man and woman, both arrested on suspicion of the same offences, have been released under investigation.
Police believe the man in the CCTV image, the passenger of the BMW, has information which could assist officers in their investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
- 2 Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk
- 3 More than 200 Suffolk schools closed due to snow - full list
- 4 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
- 5 Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night
- 6 GALLERY: Some of the best snow pictures from across Suffolk today
- 7 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
- 8 More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems
- 9 Huge search for toy poodle called Jet, missing in the snow for 22 hours
- 10 Suffolk set for more heavy snow as Storm Darcy continues
Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 872 of December 18.