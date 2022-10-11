Woman to pay out almost £4,000 for failing to clear mouse infestation

A 73-year-old woman has been ordered to pay out almost £4,000 after failing to clear a mouse infestation for a second time.

Margaret Manzoni was taken to court by Tendring District Council for not complying with notices served by the authority relating to her property in Clacton Road, St Osyth.

Magistrates had fined Manzoni back in April after she admitted charges of failing to comply, with the court telling her to meet the terms of the environmental health orders or face further penalty.

During a hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court last Thursday, Manzoni pleaded guilty to charges of failing to comply with a notice under the Environmental Protection Act; and failing to comply with a notice under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act.

She was fined £1,500 for the first offence, with no separate penalty for the second time.

The court heard Manzoni considered the mice her pets - Credit: Tendring District Council

The court also imposed a £150 victim surcharge and awarded costs to the district council of £2,395.

In setting the fine, magistrates took into account Manzoni’s personal situation and highlighted that clearance work would need to also be paid for.

While magistrates considered Manzoni's beliefs as an ethical vegan, other people saw mice as vermin and the impact of the infestation on neighbours meant inaction was not appropriate.

The court heard council officers had first been called in by neighbouring residents who were over-run by mice – causing property damage – due to the conditions at Manzoni’s mid-terrace home.

Council staff made several visits and offered help before issuing notices ordering Manzoni to stop feeding birds, to clear the overgrown garden and call in pest control.

While some building works were carried out by the council, food and shelter continued to be provided by Manzoni for the mice – leading to an overpowering smell which forced neighbours to move out.

Tendring District Council offered Manzoni alternative accommodation, but she considered the mice her pets.

Michael Talbot, Tendring District Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: "Prosecution – in this case for a second time – is a real last resort, but despite repeated visits, offers of help, legal notices, and the previous court action, nothing has been done by the property owner."