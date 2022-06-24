Car seized as driver tries to avoid parking fees at Stansted Airport
Published: 2:59 PM June 24, 2022
Updated: 3:10 PM June 24, 2022
- Credit: Essex Police
A car was seized after a driver tried to avoid paying almost £500 in parking fees at Stansted Airport.
The incident happened earlier on Friday when police at the airport caught a car that got stuck after attempting to drive around a car park barrier.
According to Essex Police, the driver of the car was disqualified from driving.
The Volkswagen was seized by police and the driver owes £496 in parking fees.