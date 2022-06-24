Car seized as driver tries to avoid parking fees at Stansted Airport

A driver had his car seized after trying to avoid paying at Stansted Airport - Credit: Essex Police

A car was seized after a driver tried to avoid paying almost £500 in parking fees at Stansted Airport.

The incident happened earlier on Friday when police at the airport caught a car that got stuck after attempting to drive around a car park barrier.

According to Essex Police, the driver of the car was disqualified from driving.

The Volkswagen was seized by police and the driver owes £496 in parking fees.