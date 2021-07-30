Published: 12:36 PM July 30, 2021

Reality TV star Stephen Bear who has denied sharing private sexual images and faces a trial next year - Credit: PA

An Essex reality star has denied sharing private sexual images ahead of a trial next year.

Stephen Bear, 31, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, is accused of secretly recording himself having sex with a woman and posting the footage online.

Bear, of Loughton, denied two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films and one count of voyeurism when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in August and November 2020.

Judge Christopher Morgan conditionally bailed Bear until his trial on February 7, which is due to last two to three days.