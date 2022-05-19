Jail for man who drove stolen car at police officers

A 37-year-old man who stole a car in Suffolk and drove at police officers has been jailed.

Stephen Cody, of no fixed address in Cambridgeshire, appeared before Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to nine years and six months imprisonment, with an extended licence period of four years.

Cody was charged with 11 offences following a series of incidents in May 2021.

He denied eight of the charges but was subsequently found guilty of two counts of battery, two counts of sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place, affray and aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Cody also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in respect of a police officer and one count of dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

He was arrested on Saturday, May 22 last year after he took a car without consent the previous day and drove it from Suffolk to Cambridge.

At about 12:20pm, officers from Cambridgeshire police located the vehicle in Queen Anne Terrace car park in Gonville Place in Cambridge.

He then deliberately drove his car towards them on numerous occasions, injuring two police officers.

One suffered injuries that required surgery to their hand.

Cody was subsequently arrested and taken to Cambridge police investigation centre, where he was charged.

Investigating officer for the case at Suffolk police, Detective Constable Teresa England, said: “The violence Stephen Cody displayed towards his victims of these numerous offences is nothing short of shocking and despicable.

“His actions have had a considerable impact on his victims and I am grateful that justice has been served.

“Assaults on emergency workers will not be tolerated and the length of his sentence is a clear reflection that the courts support this position.

“This investigation reflects a considerable level of team work across two constabularies to ensure Cody did not escape justice and I would like to thank their absolute determination to get this result for the victims.”