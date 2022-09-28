News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two men charged after cable thefts across Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:59 PM September 28, 2022
Two men have been charged in connection with cable thefts across Suffolk

Two men have been charged in connection with cable thefts across Suffolk - Credit: Essex Police

Two men have been charged in connection with an investigation into cable thefts across Suffolk.

About £1million worth of cable has been stolen in 25 thefts in the county, as well as in north and west Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Yesterday morning (September 27) three people were arrested in Stondon Massey, Essex, in connection with the investigation.

Police executed a warrant at an address in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood, on Tuesday morning

Police executed a warrant at an address in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood, on Tuesday morning - Credit: Essex Police

Two men have now been charged with conspiracy to steal.

Levi Lee, 20, and Billy Lee, 22, both of Chivers Road, Stondon Massey, will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, September 28.

A 41-year-old man has been released on bail until next month.

