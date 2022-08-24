News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man who sent 'relentless' naked images to nine-year-old girls jailed

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:30 AM August 24, 2022
Dylan Armstrong-Bell has been jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court. 

Dylan Armstrong-Bell has been jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant/Suffolk Constabulary

A 23-year-old Stowmarket man who sent two nine-year-old girls naked pictures of himself and asked them to send him similar images has been jailed for six years.

Sentencing Dylan Armstrong-Bell, Recorder Graham Huston described him as a danger to children and accused him of depriving the victims of part of their childhoods.

“You deliberately targeted these two girls and slowly, bit by bit, you groomed them into sending you images and caused them to view images of you.

Dylan Armstrong-Bell has been jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Dylan Armstrong-Bell has been jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

“You knew what you were doing and you were developing a relationship with both of the girls which would have continued had the messages not been discovered,” said the judge.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Tuesday ( August 23) that the offences came to light after the parents of one of the girls found  “relentless”  images from the defendant on their daughter’s phone calling her “sexy” and asking her to send him pictures.

They also found naked pictures of Armstrong-Bell and images of him performing sex acts, said Gavin Pottinger, prosecuting.

One of the pictures was of Armstrong-Bell in his work van and the police became involved after the girl’s father went to his workplace.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment
  2. 2 Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village
  3. 3 Everything you need to know about Suffolk's newest hotel and restaurant
  1. 4 New blackout Town third kit designed by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  2. 5 Dutch Railways sells Greater Anglia owner to managers
  3. 6 Man reported missing two months ago now wanted in criminal probe
  4. 7 A14 closed after serious crash involving car and lorry
  5. 8 Tractor and ride-on mower stolen from farm in mid Suffolk
  6. 9 Suffolk river could be third in UK designated for bathers
  7. 10 Man who 'regularly' swears at passers-by in town centre arrested

The court heard he’d also suggested that he and the girls should meet up to have sex.

Armstrong-Bell of Takers Lane, Stowmarket, admitted two offences of sexual communication with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two offences of causing a child to watch a sexual act and two offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He was sentenced to a six year custodial sentence with an extended licence period for the protection of the public.

Recorder Hutson said Armstrong-Bell would have to serve at least two thirds of the sentence before the parole board could consider if it was safe to release him and if so on what terms.

The judge made Armstrong-Bell the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until further order and ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Natasha Nair for Armstrong- Bell said he was 21 at the time of the offences and was remorseful.

Ipswich Crown Court
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A12 next to Colchester United's football ground.

A12

A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A disappointed Lewis Price leaves the Layer Road pitch after his error contributed toTown's 1-0 defe

Football | News

Ex-Town keeper faces cancer battle

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon