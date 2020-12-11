Man with foot fetish given community order

Published: 5:45 AM December 11, 2020

A Stowmarket man with a foot fetish removed two women’s footwear and massaged their feet, a court has heard - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Stowmarket man with a foot fetish removed two women’s footwear and massaged their feet, a court has heard.

On one occasion, Samuel Creed took off a teacher’s boots and massaged her feet while she was waiting for a train at Stowmarket station and started moaning as if he was sexually aroused, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The first victim was a 20-year-old woman, who was sitting in a passage near a door on a London to Ipswich train when Creed struck up a conversation with her and then removed one of her shoes - asking if she dared him to sniff it.

He then sniffed the shoe and remarked on its smell before taking hold of her foot and massaging it.

The woman told him to stop and had a panic attack when he put his arm round her.

“She thought he was getting sexual gratification from his behaviour,” said Robert Forrest, prosecuting.

The second victim, a teacher, was waiting for a train at Stowmarket railway station when Creed approached her and commented on her boots.

He had then touched her boots and massaged her feet through the leather, before removing one of the boots.

He had then taken hold of her foot and massaged and sniffed it.

“He kissed her foot and was moaning as if he was sexually aroused,” said Mr Forrest.

Creed had then taken off both the woman’s boots and socks and massaged her feet making a “moaning sound”.

Mr Forrest said the women had felt scared and intimidated and had complained about his behaviour.

Creed, 20, of Park Road, Combs, Stowmarket, admitted two offences of sexual assault in December last year and February this year.

He was given a three-year community order, a 60-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a five-year criminal behaviour order restricting his use of trains.

Sentencing him, Judge Rupert Overbury described the offences as “unpleasant” for the victims.

The judge said Creed would have to be careful how he behaved towards women in the future or he would end up in prison.

John Farmer, for Creed, said his client had been in custody for five months and needed help for his particular sexual interest.