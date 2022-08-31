Man jailed for four years after making threats with imitation gun

Michael Jay, from Stowmarket, was jailed for four years at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant/Suffolk Constabulary

A 47-year-old Suffolk man who terrified his neighbours by brandishing an imitation gun outside his home and threatening to kill a man has been jailed for four years.

Sentencing Michael Jay, who was arrested after firearms officers were called to Gainsborough Road in Stowmarket, Judge Martyn Levett said he had been drunk when he came out of his house waving a gun at the house opposite.

One neighbour heard Jay shouting threats outside his home at 6.30am and saw him pointing what looked like a rifle in the air.

Michael Jay, from Stowmarket, was jailed for four years at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Another neighbour heard banging on his door and saw Jay holding a gun and saying: “Where is he? I’m going to kill him.”

The neighbour had grabbed the barrel end of the gun and pointed it upwards.

During the incident on March 22 this year Jay, who has a previous conviction for possessing a knife, had also been seen with a knife outside his home.

Judge Levett said that when Jay had moved into Gainsborough Road his neighbours had helped him out by cutting his grass and doing odd jobs for him.

However over time the neighbours had become fed up with him after he caused problems by standing outside his house shouting and swearing and being a nuisance.

“Firearms in this country have become a very topical conversation for various reasons,” said the judge.

Jay of Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket admitted possessing an imitation firearm, namely an air rifle, with intent to cause fear of violence, having a knife, assaulting a police officer by spitting at him and possessing a small amount of cocaine.

In addition to being jailed Jay was banned from going to Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket, and from contacting three of his former neighbours for five years.

Samantha Wright, prosecuting, said that following his arrest Jay had spat at a police officer.

Natasha Nair for Jay said her client had now been evicted from the property in Gainsborough Road.

She said there had been ongoing issues between Jay and his neighbours during the period of less than a year that he had lived there.

Miss Nair said Jay’s mental health problems had been exacerbated by these issues and had resulted in the offences.

She said Jay had previously been assaulted by the man he was threatening to kill and Jay had put in a request to be moved to different accommodation.

She said he was embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour.