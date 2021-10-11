Man, 35, jailed for assaults and throwing card reader through glass window

Published: 4:00 PM October 11, 2021

Leon Barnes was jailed for incidents at Colchester railway station and outside Felixstowe Co-op - Credit: Archant

A Stowmarket man who assaulted staff and smashed a window at Colchester railway station has been jailed.

Leon Barnes, 35, entered Colchester railway station during the afternoon of Sunday, September 5, and approached ticket staff, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

The member of staff believed Barnes was under the influence of alcohol after he muttered a few words, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.

Barnes was verbally abusive and then picked up a metal A-frame sign and launched it towards two members of Greater Anglia staff.

It did not make contact but the sign was damaged and Barnes was also seen kicking out at other items on the platform, Mr Ablett said.

Barnes continued to be abusive and then headed towards two members of staff stood on the other side of the ticket barriers.

He attempted to push through the barriers before punching one of the staff members twice to the face, causing him to fall to the floor.

Barnes also made a racist comment towards another member of staff at the ticket office before he pulled the card reader from the desk and threw it at the glass window, causing it to smash, the court heard.

Barnes was arrested by police and made full admissions to police in interview the following day.

In a separate incident on March 8, Barnes entered the Co-op on Hamilton Road in Felixstowe shortly after 3pm.

Staff told the store manager they had seen Barnes take a bottle of whiskey from the shop, Mr Ablett said.

The manager went to follow Barnes to retrieve the alcohol and was kicked in the shin outside the shop.

The manager then turned to go back to the store but Barnes followed him and punched him to the head, causing his glasses to fall off.

Barnes headed to the nearby railway station and was spotted by police on one of the platforms.

He resisted arrest, and punched one officer in the face and another in the nose.

Barnes, of Verneuil Avenue, Stowmarket, had 21 previous convictions for 40 offences.

He previously pleaded guilty to eight charges, including three counts of assault and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via prison video link on Monday, Barnes also pleaded guilty to two further charges of assaulting a police officer.

David Allan, mitigating, said Barnes has a history of mental health and alcohol issues, with a tendency to resort to violence.

Magistrates jailed Barnes for a total of 52 weeks, and ordered him to pay a total of £800 in compensation to his various victims.