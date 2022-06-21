Woman in her 50s arrested after blowing nearly four times drink driving limit
Published: 11:46 AM June 21, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A woman in her 50s was arrested after blowing nearly four times the legal drink driving limit.
The incident happened at about 6.10pm yesterday, June 20, in The Street in Woolpit.
According to Suffolk police, officers had cause to stop a car and a woman in her 50s then failed a roadside breath test by providing a sample of 135 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
She was then arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.
The woman was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where a sample of blood was obtained.
She was released under investigation pending the test results.