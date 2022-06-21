Woman in her 50s arrested after blowing nearly four times drink driving limit

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in The Street in Woolpit - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 50s was arrested after blowing nearly four times the legal drink driving limit.

The incident happened at about 6.10pm yesterday, June 20, in The Street in Woolpit.

According to Suffolk police, officers had cause to stop a car and a woman in her 50s then failed a roadside breath test by providing a sample of 135 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Tonight we arrested a female on suspicion of drink drive who blew 135ugs at road side. That is nearly four times the limit. Bloods have been taken and will await evidential results back. Don’t drink and drive #PC852 #fatal4 — Stowmarket Police (@PoliceStow) June 20, 2022

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

She was then arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.

The woman was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where a sample of blood was obtained.

She was released under investigation pending the test results.