Man allegedly four times the drink drive limit in Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:25 AM May 23, 2022
A man has been arrested after driving over four times the legal alcohol limit in Stowmarket

A man has been arrested after driving over four times the legal alcohol limit in Stowmarket - Credit: Stowmarket Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

The incident happened in Stowmarket at about 8.40pm on May 22, where an initial roadside reading recorded him as being over the limit.

While in police custody, the man then returned another reading of 146 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

According to a tweet from Stowmarket Police, the man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

