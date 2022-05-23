Man allegedly four times the drink drive limit in Stowmarket

A man has been arrested after driving over four times the legal alcohol limit in Stowmarket - Credit: Stowmarket Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

The incident happened in Stowmarket at about 8.40pm on May 22, where an initial roadside reading recorded him as being over the limit.

A male has been #arrested in #Stowmarket on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle having provided a breath sample of 123ugs at the roadside and a lower evidential reading of 146ugs in custody! #fatal4 #RoadSafety #PC700 #PC991 #PC508 pic.twitter.com/XNIdvEQz6t — Stowmarket Police (@PoliceStow) May 22, 2022

While in police custody, the man then returned another reading of 146 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

According to a tweet from Stowmarket Police, the man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

