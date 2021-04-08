Cigarettes stolen in convenience shop robbery
- Credit: Google Maps
Raiders pushed staff as they stole cigarettes during a robbery at a convenience store.
The incident took place at the Stuarts Premier Daily in Creeting Road West, Stowmarket on Thursday, April 8 at 8.50am.
A man entered the shop and stole a quantity of cigarettes, pushing a member of staff in the process.
The suspect is described as white and of slim build.
He was wearing a dark blue zip-up hooded top, with small white writing on the left chest area, and a blue surgical face mask.
You may also want to watch:
Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area between 8.30am and 9am who may have captured any dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 17331/21.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
- 2 Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference after Ipswich Town takeover
- 3 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
- 4 Who are Ipswich Town's new American owners? - Profiles of the men involved in today's takeover
- 5 'We are committed to restoring ITFC to its former glory' - Johnson on Ipswich Town takeover
- 6 Brett Johnson on his Ipswich Town ambitions and Mike O'Leary on debt situation
- 7 'Oh happy day!'... Emotional Town fans go crazy bonkers with joy at news of takeover!
- 8 Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk
- 9 New Town chairman O'Leary says Premier League is the target
- 10 Full transcript of Johnson and O'Leary's first press conference as Ipswich Town owners