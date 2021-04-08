Published: 12:55 PM April 8, 2021

Cigarettes were stolen from the Stuarts Premier Daily in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Raiders pushed staff as they stole cigarettes during a robbery at a convenience store.

The incident took place at the Stuarts Premier Daily in Creeting Road West, Stowmarket on Thursday, April 8 at 8.50am.

A man entered the shop and stole a quantity of cigarettes, pushing a member of staff in the process.

The suspect is described as white and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark blue zip-up hooded top, with small white writing on the left chest area, and a blue surgical face mask.

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area between 8.30am and 9am who may have captured any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 17331/21.



