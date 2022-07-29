Two men charged after rogue traders reported in mid Suffolk
- Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards
Two men have been charged after cold callers reportedly visited homes in mid Suffolk this week.
The first incident happened at an address in The Green in Stowupland at about 1.50pm on Wednesday.
A man rang the doorbell of a home offering to cut the hedges in the back garden.
A price was agreed and two men joined the first to carry out the work.
The residents, a couple in their 70s, were then asked to pay an increased amount, with the victims attending an ATM to withdraw the remaining cash.
The second incident also happened on Wednesday afternoon at an address in Ford View Road, Stowmarket, where a woman in her 50s was offered work in her garden.
Again, the men asked for an inflated amount and the woman paid some of the costs.
Two men were arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with the incident.
Barry Cameron, 43, of St Thomas’ Road in Luton and 41-year-old Kenny Hughes, of Cranfield Park Avenue in North Benfleet, have both been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.
The pair appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.