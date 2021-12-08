Video
Watch: Stowupland Falcons football pitches damaged by driver
Published: 3:58 PM December 8, 2021
- Credit: Stowupland Falcons Football Club
Football pitches in Stowupland have been damaged after after a driver drove over the grounds.
Stowupland Falcons Football Club pitches on Church Road in the village were damaged just after 4pm on Saturday, December 4.
In a tweet Stowupland Falcons said: "We’ve managed to get one of their faces and the number plate on video, so someone must know these people.
"Any info would be appreciated so we can inform the police."
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed they were investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/68555/21 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 anonymously.
