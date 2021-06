Published: 9:50 PM June 16, 2021

A wanted man has been arrested in Stowupland - Credit: Archant

A large police presence was seen in a Suffolk village while police arrested a wanted man.

Residents in Stowupland reported seeing more than five police cars in Columbyne Close earlier on Wednesday evening, around 8pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers attended an address to arrest a man wanted for previous offences.

Police left the scene after taking the man into custody.