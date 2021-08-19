Man released as 20-year investigation into Stuart Lubbock death goes on

Published: 5:25 PM August 19, 2021

A man arrested earlier this year on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock at the home of TV star Michael Barrymore has been released without charge.

The man was arrested in March on suspicion of Mr Lubbock's murder, with the investigation to his death now lasting 20 years.

Essex Police said his release comes after detectives and the Crown Prosecution Service deemed there is insufficient evidence to achieve a realistic chance of a successful prosecution.

The butcher had attended a party at the entertainer's luxury home in Roydon with eight other people when he died on March 31 2001.

Stuart Lubbock was 31 when he died in 2001 - Credit: PA

A post-mortem examination found the 31-year-old had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

He was also found to have alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine in his bloodstream. The coroner recorded an open verdict.

Essex Police's senior investigating officer, DCI Stephen Jennings, said the force has "worked tirelessly" to secure justice for Stuart, his father Terry – who is suffering extremely ill health – and his entire family.

DCI Jennings said: "This news is a huge personal disappointment to all of the detectives involved in this case.

"We have explored all possible lines of enquiry and sometimes, regrettably, the evidence is not yet there to issue charges.

"I know that this may of little comfort to Stuart’s father and his family.

"At every stage, it is the Lubbock family and our search for justice for them that dominates our thoughts and our actions.

"We have tried our best. We will continue to try our best."

DCI Jennings added the force will continue to pursue any reasonable lines of enquiry, with the force believing someone at the house was responsible for Mr Lubbock's death.

He said: "For the last 20-years, as we have continually stated that two things have remained consistent: one is the commitment of Essex Police to deliver justice for Stuart and his father Terry; the second is that we believe of those present on the night Stuart died, someone at the house was responsible and someone knows what happened.

“Our investigation into Stuart’s death has never closed and over the years we have repeatedly taken all opportunities to pursue new lines of inquiry.

"Doing nothing has never been an option and will never be an option.

“I will repeat: we believe someone, or some people, at that party know what happened.

“It is no secret that Stuart’s father Terry is suffering extremely ill-health and his wish is to know that justice will be done."

Those with information should contact Essex Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.







