Transit van stolen and car window smashed near Sudbury

A Transit van has been stolen and a car window has been smashed in incidents in two villages near Sudbury as police appeal for witnesses.

The white Ford Transit van was stolen from outside a property in Patticroft in Glemsford between 8.30am and 9.30am Tuesday, January 25.

The van has the registration PK14 JYB.

A car window had its rear windscreen smashed in in Hall Street in Long Melford.

The damage happened sometime between 10am and 11.30am Wednesday, January 26.

Anyone with any information to the theft or the criminal damage is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime reference number.

The crime reference number for the vehicle theft is 37/5018/22 and the other is 37/5326/22.











