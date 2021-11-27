News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ford Fiesta 'badly scratched' as wing mirror pulled off

Published: 10:02 AM November 27, 2021
A silver Ford Fiesta was damaged in Church Road near Sudbury

A silver Ford Fiesta has been badly damaged in Great Cornard - with police now appealing for witnesses. 

The car was parked in Church Road when it was badly scratched along both sides and had the passenger wing mirror pulled off.

The damage occurred between 5.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, November 24. 

Anyone with any information about who caused the damage is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/66773/21.

