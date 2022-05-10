Man suffers eight puncture wounds after being bitten by 'terrier-type' dog

A man was left with eight puncture wounds after being bitten by a dog in Arger Fen near Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left needing medical attention after he suffered eight puncture wounds following a dog attack in a Suffolk woodland.

The incident happened at about 7.30am on Monday, May 2, on the northern Edge of Arger Fen, near Assington.

In a post on Facebook Sudbury and Haverhill police said: "A local male was bitten by a small black dog with a scruffy coat that looked to be of a terrier-type.

"This dog and another white dog were on long extendable leads held by a lone lady described as white, in her 40s with long dark hair wearing jeans and a long-sleeved t-shirt.

"The victim tried to engage with the lady but she just ignored him and went on her way.

"Medical attention had to be sought owing to the eight puncture wounds to the victim's leg."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the investigation number 37/26241/22.

