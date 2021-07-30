Sudbury motorist denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Published: 4:30 PM July 30, 2021

Leon Garnett pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a motorist accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on a Suffolk road will take place next summer.

Leon Garnett, 46, of Danes Court, Sudbury, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury to Daniel Gregory by driving a Ford Fiesta dangerously on August 7 last year on Assington Road, Newton, Sudbury.

His trial will take place on July 4 next year.