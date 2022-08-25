Witness appeal launched after human remains discovered in Sudbury river

Police would like to speak with the couple pictured. They are not suspects - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released an image of potential witnesses as part of a murder inquiry after human remains were found in the River Stour in Sudbury.

Officers were called at around 4.35pm on Thursday 27 August 2020, after human remains were found inside two black bin bags in the River Stour, near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge.

A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted three days later was not able to establish a cause of death or any form of identification.

Police spent 10 days searching in and around the River Stour after the human remains were found

A small amount of additional human remains were recovered as a result of searches of the river in the week after the bags were found, with DNA testing of these remains confirming that they are from the same person as the original discovery.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Expert forensic tests have been continuing over the past two years to help build a profile of the victim. It had previously been disclosed that the victim was an adult male, who was likely to have been of an athletic or muscular build.

"Further tests last year revealed that the victim is believed to have died between 2008 and 2012 and he was likely to have been aged in his late 50s to early 60s.

"The approximate age of the victim and timeframe for his death are based around the results of radiocarbon dating, which has been undertaken as part of the ongoing specialist forensic work in the case."

A police cordon was set up near St Gregory's Church in Sudbury after suspected human bones were discovered in the River Stour

The latest test results have now indicated that the victim was a white male, approximately 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and north European.

Efforts to identify the victim are also ongoing.

The spokesman added: "To date missing person records across local regional and national databases have been reviewed and further opportunities to explore the comparison of DNA across numerous national and international databases is continuing with the support of the National Crime Agency."

On May 25 last year, officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Sudbury in connection with the inquiry. He had remained under investigation until recently but will face no further action at this time.

Divers in the River Stour as the probe into the human bones discovery in Sudbury continues.

In addition to the more than 1,800 exhibits that have been collated, 1,500 people that have been spoken to and more than 1,400 statements or reports that have been taken, officers remain actively engaged with enquiries, undertaking further house-to-house work as recently as the end of last month.

Police are now releasing an image of a man and a woman they would like to trace in connection with the investigation.

These two people are being treated as potential witnesses who may be able to provide information to assist the inquiry and are not suspects.

The pair were seen walking two dogs and pulling a shopper trolley bag along Melford Road in the town on Wednesday, August 19 2020.

Detective superintendent Mike Brown, the senior investigating officer, said: “We remain fully committed to solving this complex case and obtaining justice for the victim and any family he may have had.

Human remains were found in a shopping trolley submerged in the river Stour in Sudbury. An area by the church on Croft Road near to the river has also been cordoned off.

“We are focussed on three main strands as part of this investigation: the identity of the victim; any persons involved in his death; and anyone involved in the deposition of the remains.

“Our main lines of enquiry remain centred around fully exploiting all the forensic opportunities, as these are at present the only realistic way we are going to learn more about the victim.

“As we have said from the beginning, this is a very long process and when we get initial results back they very often then need to be subjected to further tests, however we continue to learn more about the victim as we go along.

“However, another key line of enquiry for us is obviously how the victim’s remains came to be deposited in the river.

"The person or persons who did this may not have knowledge of who the victim was or how he died, but quite clearly they will know something of significance to the investigation.

“Therefore, we continue to appeal to anyone who believes they have any information about the discovery of the remains to come forward.

"If someone you know was acting suspiciously or displayed a real change in their character in the days and weeks before - and after - the discovery which gives you concern, then please come forward and talk to us.

"Any information you provide will be dealt with in confidence

“In respect of the identifying the victim, if anyone has concerns over a male relative, friend or colleague they haven’t seen or heard from, since between 2008 and 2012 and who was aged in their late 50s or early 60s at the time, then please contact us – your call could provide us with a vital breakthrough.”