Restaurant manager who stole £1,200 is ordered to pay back money

Published: 5:30 AM July 28, 2021

The former manager of a Sudbury restaurant who stole £1,200 by refunding cash to his own account through the business's card machine has been ordered to pay back the money.

Gheorghe Feraru, 43, was front of house manager at the Riverside Restaurant in Cross Street, Sudbury, when he made 10 refunds to his own account between December 16, 2020, and February 11 this year, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Katharine Kibrya-Dean, prosecuting, said the card machine was checked on February 11 after being used by Feraru and indicated a £400 refund payment had been made.

Staff checked CCTV and saw Feraru was the person using the card machine at that time.

Feraru's card details were checked through employee records and the full card history was obtained, Miss Kibrya-Dean told the court.

It revealed Feraru had made 10 refunds to his account and had also made small payments of 1p and 10p to the business during that time.

The court heard that Feraru, of Market Place, Fakenham, had access to the supervisor's code and was able to process refunds.

Feraru, a father-of-two, made admissions in police interview and said he was willing to pay back the £1,200 which was stolen.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Feraru pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

Lyndon Davies, representing Feraru, said his client had no previous 'like' convictions and had enjoyed a 20-year career in the industry.

He said Feraru, who was struggling financially at the time, was remorseful and accepted he should not have transferred the money to his account.

Mr Davies said Feraru disputed that the small payments of 1p and 10p were made to disguise the money which was being taken out.

These were made to check the card machine was working while there were internet connectivity issues, Mr Davies told magistrates.

Magistrates ordered Feraru to pay £1,200 in compensation to Riverside Restaurant and Hotel, and he was fined £677.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £145 and a victim surcharge of £68.

Magistrates made a 14-day collection order for the money to be paid.