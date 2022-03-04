Warning after reports of rogue watch seller in Suffolk town

Suffolk Trading Standards has received a number of reports over the last month of an individual travelling around the county selling watches from their car - Credit: Gregg Brown

People in Suffolk are being warned after a rogue watch seller has been reported in Sudbury.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it has received a number of reports over the last month of an individual travelling around the county selling watches from their car.

The man was spotted in the market town of Sudbury yesterday.

A statement on Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook reads: "We have been received a number of reports over the last month of an individual travelling around the County selling watches from their car.

"We have received various reports in the past of similar incidents in locations across Suffolk.

"Please be especially cautious of any individual who approaches you and offers to sell you something at an incredibly reduced price.

"Trust your instincts – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

"Anyone who is offered goods for sale out the back of a van, by a person who approaches them in the street, or uninvited at the doorstep, should be highly suspicious.

"Goods sold in this way may be stolen, counterfeit, unsafe or simply overpriced."

