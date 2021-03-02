'Very distinctive smelling' package of cannabis found by Royal Mail workers
- Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE
Royal Mail workers in Sudbury found a small amount of cannabis inside a "very distinctive smelling package" today.
Two bags, suspected to be filled with the Class B drug, were found.
Police in Sudbury announced the find, saying: "Thanks to our vigilant colleagues [at Royal Mail in Sudbury] for bringing a very distinctive smelling package to our attention."
A police spokesman said: "Police received a report of suspected herbal cannabis earlier today contained in a package. It was contained in two bags and is thought to be worth about £10.
"Enquiries into the find are continuing and the cannabis will be destroyed."
A Royal Mail spokeswoman added: “We work closely on the ground with law enforcement agencies, including the police for domestic mail and with Border Force for international mail.
"These agencies help us to stop the carriage and delivery of illegal drugs that are ordered on the internet. We also encourage our postmen and women to report to their managers any suspicious items which we then promptly refer to the authorities.”
