Cordon in place after serious sexual assault in alleway
- Credit: Google Maps
A police cordon is in place after reports that a person was seriously sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Sudbury.
The incident happened at around 3.45am on Saturday, August 28 in an alleyway off Cornard Road, almost opposite the junction with Lucas Road.
A police investigation has been launched into the assault and specialist officers are working with the victim.
A scene remains in place at the alleyway and officers will be undertaking enquiries in the area, a police spokesman said.
Detectives hope to hear from witnesses or people who were in that area of Cornard Road between 3.30am and 4am, as well as passing motorists who may have dashcam equipment fitted in their vehicle.
Those with information are asked to contact the West Safeguarding Investigation Unit in Bury St Edmunds on 101, quoting crime reference number 47492/21.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
