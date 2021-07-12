'No serious issues' reported to police during England's Euro exit

Published: 7:27 PM July 12, 2021

Football fans were generally well behaved across Suffolk and north Essex during and after England's defeat in the final of the Euros.

Police received an increased number of calls following yesterday's final against Italy — who defeated England to take home the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

In Suffolk, police said the majority of fans were "good natured" and there were "no serious issues" reported.

England fans were jubilant after two minutes - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A spokesman for the force said: “The majority of these [calls] were related to rowdy behaviour outside licensed premises or in town centre areas. In terms of reported issues, on the whole the atmosphere was generally good natured before and during the match with no serious issue reported afterwards.

“We want to thank football fans and licensees across Suffolk for their support in celebrating the Euros over the past month in a responsible and peaceful way.

“Although the final result wasn’t what England fans would have hoped for, it is pleasing to see that throughout the tournament the vast majority showed respect and consideration for other football fans, and members of the public."

Meanwhile, Essex Police had more than 80 officers supporting local policing teams across the county last night and into this morning.

They responded to a number of incidents which included disturbances in venues in Colchester, Southend, South Woodham Ferrers, Basildon and Leigh, both during and after the match.

A spokesman said the majority of these were "minor in nature" and thankfully none of the victims were seriously injured.

Superintendent Nick Morris, who led the Euro 2020 Essex Police operation, said: “We had a large-scale operation in place last night to keep the Essex public safe as England took on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

“Across the whole county, we linked about 30 incidents to the match and it was a busy night for our officers. We had planned for that and were able to police the incidents reported to us appropriately.

“These last few weeks have been unforgettable for footballing reasons as we watched our team get to the final of a major championship for the first time in 55 years.

“Although we have had to deal with a number of incidents since the tournament began last month, the overwhelming majority of fans who watched the games either in the pub or at home have done so safely and responsibly and, for that, I thank them."