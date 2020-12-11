Suffolk business searched as part of multi-million pound tax fraud investigation
A Suffolk business has been searched as part of an investigation into a suspected multi-million-pound Research and Development (R&D) tax fraud.
More than 70 Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) searched seven private and two business addresses across the UK on Thursday, December 10.
Six men were arrested during the raids which targeted seven residential properties as well as two business premises.
Steve Doyle, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “HMRC reviews tens of thousands of claims for R&D tax relief each year with a significant increase in the scope, value and take-up of these reliefs in recent years.
“We are committed to tackling error and suspected fraud in research and development tax reliefs. Anyone with information about any type of tax fraud can report it to HMRC online or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”
The arrested men were:
A 65-year-old man from Solihull
A 61-year-old man from Worcestershire
A 55-year-old man from West London
A 63-year-old man from Somerset
A 66-year-old man from Essex
A 73-year-old man from Essex
Computers and records were seized during the operation. The men arrested were interviewed by HMRC and released under investigation. Investigations are continuing.
