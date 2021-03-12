Cannabis dealer caught by police avoids jail

Published: 5:30 AM March 12, 2021

A woman from Wickham Market has been handed a suspended sentence for dealing cannabis.

Chantelle Bruce, 30, was caught by police in a car in Wickham Market on August 8, 2019, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Bruce, of Chapel Lane, Wickham Market, was found to have around £400 worth of cannabis in the car, as well as a large amount of cash, Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, told the court.

A search also discovered a quantity of ketamine, three tablets of MDMA and two capsules of psychedelic drug 2C-B.

Bruce, who was cooperative with police, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis) and three counts of possessing class A drugs.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Bruce that plainly people were managing her but she was trusted with the drugs and to pass on cash.

Judge Overbury sentenced Bruce to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with up to 40 rehabilitation activity days.