Suffolk church has poppy appeal collection tin stolen

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:06 PM November 11, 2021
Poppies in St Marys Church in east Bergholt, suffolk, where the collection was stolen from

St Mary's church in East Bergholt has had its Royal British Legion poppy appeal collection bucket stolen - Credit: Fiona Trott

A Suffolk church has had its poppy appeal collection tin stolen. 

The reverend of St Mary's church in East Bergholt, Stephne van der Toorn said: "It was in the church on Sunday, but the next time we looked, on Wednesday, it was gone."

"We noticed it wasn't there when one of my church wardens went to put the flag up for Armistice day."

The amount of money in the collection tin was unknown, but Rev van der Toorn confirmed it was heavy, and said that the East Bergholt locals tended to be very generous when it came to the poppy appeal. 

Reverend van der Toorn said the theft had made her feel "very sad, whichever way you look at it."

She added: "If someone is in such desperate need that they felt they had to steal the poppy appeal collection tin then they can contact me for a confidential chat, and we can see how we can help them."

