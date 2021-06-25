No fines in June for Covid-19 breaches, Suffolk police says
Police bosses say they have no concerns currently over Covid-19 breaches, with no fixed penalty notices issued in June so far.
Deputy chief constable at Suffolk Constabulary, Rachel Kearton, told Friday's Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting that there was "general compliance across the board".
"For the last few weeks in June we have seen no fixed penalties being given out, which is great news, and a general compliance across the board," she said.
"[There were] a couple of engagement events where we have had to give words of advice, generally centring around licensed premises and reflecting the increase in people out and about and gathering as people get outside in the better weather.
"But generally less than 1% of the total calls into the police control room now relate to Covid concerns or asking for advice.
"The biggest area we are receiving information about is potential breaches of gathering but no issues from Suffolk Constabulary and no current concerns."
