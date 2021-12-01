Jailed in November: The criminals locked up in Suffolk last month

A number of criminals have been jailed in Suffolk this month - Credit: Suffolk police/Sussex police

A teenager who shot a 15-year-old in Kesgrave and a drunk man who caused the Orwell Bridge to close were among the criminals put behind bars in November.

Kesgrave shooting attacker described as "dangerous" by judge

Jacob Talbot-Lummis was jailed for shooting his friend in Kesgrave last year - Credit: Suffolk Police

Jacob Talbot-Lummis, from Martlesham, lay in wait in before shooting his 15-year-old victim in the face from close range in Friends Walk, Kesgrave and leaving him with devastating injuries.

The 16-year-old, who was 15 at the time of the attack on September 7 last year, was described by Ipswich Crown Court Judge Martyn Levett as "dangerous". Judge Levett said he had come within “a hair-breadth” of killing the victim.

Talbot-Lummis' claimed he had been bullied by the victim, but he was found guilty of attempted murder in June.

The teenager was locked up for 24 years, with an extended licence period of five years.

Talbot-Lummis was only named after Judge Levett lifted a restriction preventing him from being identified, following an application by this newspaper.

Man caused four-hour Orwell Bridge closure after threatening to jump off

Stuart Winney caused the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich to close for four hours - Credit: Suffolk police

Stuart Winney forced the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich to shut for more than four hours on August 7 this year.

The 38-year-old was told by Judge Levett his actions caused "considerable disruption" for motorists after he threatened to jump from the A14 bridge.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the closure cost the Ipswich economy an estimated £166,000.

The court was told Winney had been to the bridge on a number of occasions, including an occasion on July 8 when he jumped and was rescued by the RNLI.

He was jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to causing a public nuisance.

Man raped teenager he met on Tinder

Mark Saggs was jailed for five years and six months - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Mark Saggs met his victim via dating app Tinder and exchanged text messages and pictures of a sexual nature before arranging to meet up.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Saggs, 29, was told the woman only wanted a "kiss and a cuddle" after meeting up in April 2017.

But Saggs pinned her down on a bed in his flat in Newmarket and raped her.

Saggs was found guilty of rape by a jury and was jailed for five years and six months.

County lines dealer helped supply crack cocaine and heroin in Ipswich

Jah-mal Ohene-Darko was arrested after police raided an Ipswich home - Credit: Suffolk police

Jah-mal Ohene-Darko, from London, was arrested after officers raided a home in Bond Street, Ipswich, on June 4 this year.

Police seized a large quantity of cash and three mobile phones from the property.

Another man was arrested in the raid, but no further action was taken against him.

Ohene-Darko, 27, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin at Ipswich Crown Court and was jailed for six years.

Drug dealer ran county lines operation in Suffolk

Aaron Murray, from Braintree, ran two county lines drug operations - Credit: Sussex Police

Aaron Murray, from Braintree, was stopped in a car in London in September, with police recovering mobile phones linked to the 'Rocky' county lines drug operation in Suffolk.

The 25-year-old was also found to be responsible for the 'Hollywood' line from north east London into Essex.

Murray admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to a total of five years and six months in jail.

Homeless drug dealer jailed for cocaine and heroin supply

Nicky Bates was arrested after being caught with scales and a crack pipe in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk Police

Nicky Bates, of no fixed address but from the Lowestoft area, was arrested after police seized scales, a phone, a crack pipe and a white substance from a car in the town on December 13 last year.

Two weeks later, on December 28, the 32-year-old was stopped by police as he was cycling in the town.

He was found with a bag containing white powder, a tin containing heroin and a phone containing messages advertising the sale of drugs.

Bates admitted possessing cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, supplying cocaine and possessing heroin, pregabalin and lorazepam.

He was sentenced to three years in jail.