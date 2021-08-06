News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Quad bike stolen from equestrian centre

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:24 AM August 6, 2021   
This quad bike was stolen from Poplar Park Equestrian Centre on Heath Road, Hollesley

This quad bike was stolen from Poplar Park Equestrian Centre on Heath Road, Hollesley - Credit: Suffolk police

A quad bike has been stolen from an equestrian centre in Hollesley.

Thieves snuck into Poplar Park Equestrian Centre, in Heath Road, between 7pm on Sunday, July 25 and 2.30pm on Monday, July 26.

A Honda Rubicon TRX quad bike was stolen from under a car port.

Anyone with any information about this incident - or who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area around the times stated - should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/40868/21.

You can report information online at Suffolk police's website at suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, by calling 101 and by emailing Adam.Gibson@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has died following a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary

Suffolk Live

Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook has ruled George Edmundson out of Saturday's game with Morecambe

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Edmundson ruled out as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Andy Abbott Column September 30th 2014 Farewell September and welcome the autumn. Autumn by the

Environment News

Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Owners Chris and Hayley. The Three Kings pub in Fornham is opening Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person