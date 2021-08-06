Quad bike stolen from equestrian centre

Published: 10:24 AM August 6, 2021

This quad bike was stolen from Poplar Park Equestrian Centre on Heath Road, Hollesley - Credit: Suffolk police

A quad bike has been stolen from an equestrian centre in Hollesley.

Thieves snuck into Poplar Park Equestrian Centre, in Heath Road, between 7pm on Sunday, July 25 and 2.30pm on Monday, July 26.

A Honda Rubicon TRX quad bike was stolen from under a car port.

Anyone with any information about this incident - or who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area around the times stated - should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/40868/21.

You can report information online at Suffolk police's website at suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, by calling 101 and by emailing Adam.Gibson@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org