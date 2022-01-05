Dispersal order put in place for Suffolk town after rise in anti-social behaviour
Published: 3:32 PM January 5, 2022
- Credit: Mildenhall police
A dispersal order has been put in place across Mildenhall after an "increase in youth anti-social behaviour", police have said.
The order is currently in place until 1am on Thursday, January 6.
Two youths have already been issued with a fine, according to Mildenhall police.
Dispersal orders gives police powers to remove anyone they believe to behaving anti-socially from the area and aims to prevent crime and people living in the area being harassed, alarmed or distressed.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.