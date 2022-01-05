News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dispersal order put in place for Suffolk town after rise in anti-social behaviour

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:32 PM January 5, 2022
A dispersal order has been put in place for Mildenhall after an increase of youth anti-social behaviour

A dispersal order has been put in place for Mildenhall after an increase of youth anti-social behaviour - Credit: Mildenhall police

A dispersal order has been put in place across Mildenhall after an "increase in youth anti-social behaviour", police have said. 

The order is currently in place until 1am on Thursday, January 6. 

Two youths have already been issued with a fine, according to Mildenhall police. 

Dispersal orders gives police powers to remove anyone they believe to behaving anti-socially from the area and aims to prevent crime and people living in the area being harassed, alarmed or distressed.

Mildenhall News

