Man appears at city court over murder of wife and daughter
- Credit: Suffolk police
A man has appeared in court over the murder of his wife and 12-year-old daughter.
Peter Nash, 46, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged with the murder of Jillu Nash, 44, and daughter Louise.
Their bodies were found at a property in Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, Suffolk.
Police had been called just after 9.55am on September 8 to reports of concerns for safety.
Home Office post-mortem examination in respect of Jillu Nash concluded her cause of death was pressure on the neck.
Louise Nash was found to have died from a stab wound to the abdomen.
Nash, of Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, has subsequently been charged with two counts of murder.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk pub named among best places in the UK for a Sunday lunch
- 2 Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident
- 3 9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022
- 4 Father charged with murder of mother and her 12-year-old daughter
- 5 Seventies band reunited after search for long-lost fifth member
- 6 Top honour for iconic £1.5million seafront cafe
- 7 Photographer captures incredible pictures of stag at Suffolk estate
- 8 Tributes paid to well known Suffolk folk music stalwart
- 9 Year long roadworks including overnight closures planned for A12
- 10 New dessert and milkshake shop set to open in Suffolk town centre
The defendant, who used a frame to help him into the dock and wore a black T-Shirt, appeared before city magistrates on Monday (October 17).
District Judge David Wilson said the matters could only be dealt with by the crown court and sent the case to Ipswich Crown Court.
At Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the hearing part heard until midday on Tuesday ( October 18) and remanded Nash in custody.
A trial date was set for April 17 next year with a plea hearing to be held on January 5.
Peter Nash was detained at the crime scene with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remained under police arrest for over five weeks.
Nash was remanded in custody.