Published: 8:04 PM May 27, 2021

A fire broke out in a cell at Highpoint Prison in Stradishall this evening.

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue teams from Clare, Haverhill, and Wickhambrook were alerted to the fire at around 7pm.

They continued on foot to the men's prison and the fire was put out before they arrived and so the fire service left at around 7.26pm, according to Suffolk Fire.

Suffolk police say the fire was dealt with by the prison service and they did not attend.