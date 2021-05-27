News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Fire in cell' at Stradishall prison

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:04 PM May 27, 2021   
Rianna Taylor has been told she could be jailed after attempting to smuggle drugs into Highpoint Pri

Suffolk Fire attended Highpoint Prison near Newmarket

A fire broke out in a cell at Highpoint Prison in Stradishall this evening.

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue teams from Clare, Haverhill, and Wickhambrook were alerted to the fire at around 7pm. 

They continued on foot to the men's prison and the fire was put out before they arrived and so the fire service left at around 7.26pm, according to Suffolk Fire. 

Suffolk police say the fire was dealt with by the prison service and they did not attend. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

