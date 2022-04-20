'Never seen anything like it' - Anger after fly-tipping near Suffolk village

A number of bin bags were left dumped by the side of the road in Bures - Credit: David Hanson

Residents of a Suffolk village have been left angered after multiple bags of rubbish were dumped by the side of the road.

The fly-tipped rubbish was spotted in Bures, near Sudbury, yesterday, Tuesday, April 19.

David Hanson, who discovered the rubbish in Peartree Hill, said: "I have lived down the road for five years and never seen anything like it."

Replying to Mr Hanson's post on Facebook other residents described the waste as "disgusting" and "terrible".

A number of bags were dumped at the bottom of the hill and blocked an entrance to a field.

In the past year, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of fly-tipping cases reported in Suffolk and north Essex with data from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs showing that there were 4,612 incidents in Suffolk in 2020/21 - 1,389 more than the previous year, a 43% rise.

As the fly-tipping was discovered on the Essex side of the village Braintree District Council has been approached for a comment.



