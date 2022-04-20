News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Never seen anything like it' - Anger after fly-tipping near Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:00 PM April 20, 2022
Updated: 12:05 PM April 20, 2022
A number of bin bags were left dumped by the side of the road in Bures 

A number of bin bags were left dumped by the side of the road in Bures - Credit: David Hanson

Residents of a Suffolk village have been left angered after multiple bags of rubbish were dumped by the side of the road. 

The fly-tipped rubbish was spotted in Bures, near Sudbury, yesterday, Tuesday, April 19.

David Hanson, who discovered the rubbish in Peartree Hill, said: "I have lived down the road for five years and never seen anything like it."

Replying to Mr Hanson's post on Facebook other residents described the waste as "disgusting" and "terrible".

A number of bags were dumped at the bottom of the hill and blocked an entrance to a field. 

In the past year, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of fly-tipping cases reported in Suffolk and north Essex with data from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs showing that there were 4,612 incidents in Suffolk in 2020/21 - 1,389 more than the previous year, a 43% rise.

As the fly-tipping was discovered on the Essex side of the village Braintree District Council has been approached for a comment.


Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The Poacher's Pocket pub in east Suffolk has been included in the list

Pubs

5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A photographer was able to capture a stunning picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

Suffolk Live News

Photographer captures stunning image of Milky Way galaxy from Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Beattie statue

Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Plans for 269 news homes in Barham have been approved

Mid Suffolk Council

Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon