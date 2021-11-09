Gamekeeper handed unpaid work over pesticide and firearms offences
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A part-time gamekeeper has been handed a community order for pesticide offences and breaching gun licensing laws after a bird of prey was found illegally poisoned.
Shane Leech, 33, of Maids Cross Hill, Lakenheath, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a firearms certificate, two charges of breaching a shotgun certificate and two other health and safety offences over pesticide storage.
In September 2020, a dead buzzard and wood pigeon carcass were found on farmland near Lakenheath. Leech runs a pheasant shoot nearby, police said.
Toxicology tests later confirmed the buzzard had been illegally poisoned by the pesticide bendiocarb, having fed on the pigeon which had been laced with the same toxic substance.
Following the toxicology results, on January 18, 2021, Suffolk police, assisted by officers from Natural England and the RSPB, undertook a search at Leech’s home.
You may also want to watch:
In an unlocked outbuilding, they discovered two tubs of the pesticide Ficam D, the active ingredient of which is bendiocarb.
A number of firearms were also seized, and officers continued the search on nearby farmland where Leech operated his pheasant shoot.
Most Read
- 1 A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry
- 2 Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours
- 3 Taylor Wimpey snaps up £10m Suffolk site after 'strong' competition
- 4 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 5 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
- 6 Man in 70s dies after crash involving pedestrian and lorry on A14
- 7 Halesworth man, 70, admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl
- 8 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes
- 9 A14 reopens after large pothole damages three cars
- 10 'We will be active in January' - What Ashton and Cook said at Fans' Forum
A number of agricultural pesticides were found in inappropriate storage conditions, including slug pellets (metaldehyde) which had been decanted into another container.
Leech was originally charged with additional offences relating to the poisoning of the buzzard, but these matters were later discontinued after pleas had been entered to the six other charges.
At Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, Leech was sentenced to a community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £95.
Sergeant Brian Calver, from Suffolk police’s rural crime and wildlife team, said: “Raptor persecution is a national wildlife crime priority.
"I hope today’s result will serve as a warning to others and urge anybody who finds a suspected poisoned bird of prey to come forward to police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.
“Whilst the identity of the poisoner in this case has not been confirmed, the police enquiry did uncover a number of pesticide storage and firearms offences.
"Firearms and pesticides both have inherent risks if not stored and used correctly. As a firearms holder and professional pest controller Leech fell well short of the required standards.”
Mark Thomas, head of investigations at the RSPB, said: "Despite the best efforts of a range of enforcement agencies, no-one has been prosecuted for the killing of the buzzard in this case due to insufficient evidence.
"But cases like this raise public awareness, and that is at least an important deterrent.
"The illegal laying of poison baits in the open continues to cause the death of many birds of prey every year and also poses risks to people, pets and other animals.
"We would particularly like to thank the diligent work of Suffolk Constabulary and the CPS in this case.”