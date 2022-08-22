News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thieves use trailer to steal 15 sheep from field in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:54 PM August 22, 2022
Sheep arrive ready for the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sheep have been stolen from an east Suffolk field (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A trailer or vehicle was used to steal 15 sheep from a field on the Suffolk coast.

The incident happened in Gedgrave, near Orford, at some point between 11am on Friday and 10am on Monday, Suffolk police said.

The black-faced Suffolk cross breeding ewes were taken in fields along the banks of River Alde.

Part of the herd had been secured in a different field, while one of the sheep left behind suffered a broken leg.

Police believe a trailer or vehicle would have been used to transport the sheep away.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious activity or knows of the whereabouts of the ewes is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/54047/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
East Suffolk News

