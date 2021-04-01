Judge thanks magistrate for 'unstinting hard work' as role comes to an end

Published: 4:30 PM April 1, 2021

A senior judge has paid tribute to a Suffolk magistrate after her three-year tenure as bench chair came to an end.

Judge Martyn Levett thanked Dawn Girling for her "unstinting hard work" supporting the county's justice system at a virtual ceremony held over Microsoft Teams on Wednesday.

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, was among the many guests at the remote ceremony.

Mrs Girling will continue as a full-time magistrate and Jill Stuchfield will take over as bench chair.

Addressing Mrs Girling, Judge Levett said: "Standing down as bench chair after three years, for you there is undoubtedly a life after that term of office, and I am quite sure you will contribute to society, including supporting the young as you have done for the past 30 years of public service.

"I want to say a wonderful thank you for your time as bench chair.

"Dawn, you have left things better in terms of access to justice which, at the end of the day, is what the whole system is about. Congratulations on a successful tenure."