News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Judge thanks magistrate for 'unstinting hard work' as role comes to an end

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM April 1, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court judge Martyn Levett

Judge Martyn Levett - Credit: Ipswich Crown Court

A senior judge has paid tribute to a Suffolk magistrate after her three-year tenure as bench chair came to an end. 

Judge Martyn Levett thanked Dawn Girling for her "unstinting hard work" supporting the county's justice system at a virtual ceremony held over Microsoft Teams on Wednesday. 

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, was among the many guests at the remote ceremony. 

Mrs Girling will continue as a full-time magistrate and Jill Stuchfield will take over as bench chair. 

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Dawn Girling's three-year tenure as bench chair at Suffolk Magistrates' Court has ended - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Addressing Mrs Girling, Judge Levett said: "Standing down as bench chair after three years, for you there is undoubtedly a life after that term of office, and I am quite sure you will contribute to society, including supporting the young as you have done for the past 30 years of public service.

You may also want to watch:

"I want to say a wonderful thank you for your time as bench chair.

"Dawn, you have left things better in terms of access to justice which, at the end of the day, is what the whole system is about. Congratulations on a successful tenure." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
  2. 2 Police investigating after trees cut down 'without consent'
  3. 3 Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow
  1. 4 Ever Given's arrival date at Felixstowe port yet to be confirmed
  2. 5 New deli/cafe set for Suffolk market town 
  3. 6 'The club will be making announcements' - Cook on Huws and Thomas
  4. 7 Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning
  5. 8 Woodbridge woman forced to choose between medication and delaying car tax
  6. 9 Cook: 'No stone will be left unturned', in pursuit of promotion this season
  7. 10 'We've got a couple more injuries' - Cook

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said "second doses will go ahead as planned"

Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
On the. first day of lockdown restrictions easing, people headed to Aldeburgh to enjoy a day out or

How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Caroline Wiseman with her retalliation art piece 'The Angel of the East'. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon