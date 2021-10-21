Audi A3 driver caught drink driving in Bury St Edmunds on his birthday

Published: 6:00 AM October 21, 2021

Jordan Scales was spotted by police driving an Audi A3 on Parkway in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A man caught drink driving in Bury St Edmunds on his 29th birthday has been banned from road for 17 months.

Jordan Scales was more than twice the legal limit for alcohol when stopped by police on July 20 this year, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

Police spotted a black Audi A3 travelling on Parkway in the town with a brake light not working, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

The car was stopped by police and officers spoke with Scales, who was the only occupant of the car, at the roadside, magistrates heard.

Officers asked Scales to provide a sample of breath but he failed the roadside test, and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

In custody at Bury Police Investigation Centre, Scales blew 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Scales, who had no previous convictions, was not interviewed by officers over the offence, the court heard.

Appearing in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Scales, of Mildenhall Road, Holywell Row, near Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

David Allan, representing Scales as duty solicitor, said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and was previously a man of good character.

Mr Allan said Scales was stopped by police due to his brake light being out, but admitted that there was also a crack in the wing mirror of the car.

He said Scales left his job at Screwfix and sold his car in August following the incident on his birthday because he knew he was going to lose his licence.

Mr Allan added that Scales is currently unemployed and looking for other work, and asked magistrates to consider him for a drink driving rehabilitation course.

Magistrates banned Scales from driving for 17 months, and fined him £120.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Magistrates did offer Scales the opportunity to take a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce his ban by 17 weeks if completed within the specified timeframe.

