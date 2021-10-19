Man denies assaulting partner after she tipped basket of empty cider cans over him

Published: 6:07 PM October 19, 2021

A Suffolk man pinned his partner down on the bed and threatened to kill her after she tipped a recycling basket containing empty cider cans over him, it has been alleged.

During the incident, Nigel Cross allegedly squeezed the woman’s throat so tightly that she was left with two bruises the size of 10p coins either side of her windpipe, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Cross, 57, of Little Waldingfield, has denied assaulting the woman causing her actual bodily harm in November 2018.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said that, as a result of the alleged attack, the woman had difficulty breathing and swallowing for some time afterwards.

He said police went to the couple’s home at about 11pm on November 2, 2018, after being contacted by ambulance staff who were called to the address and found the alleged victim under the influence of alcohol with bruises either side of her windpipe.

Mr Vass told the court that the alleged victim had been annoyed to find Cross had been drinking when she returned home at about 9.30pm from shopping and walking the dog.

Cross allegedly said he was going to bed and she had picked up a wicker recycling basket full of empty cider cans and tipped it over him.

Cross had allegedly “gone mental” and called her a “psychopath” before telling her she deserved to die and that he was going to teach her a lesson.

After he allegedly pinned her down on the bed and put his hands around her throat, she had kicked him in the chest.

He had then allegedly told her he was going to kill her and she had kicked him again, said Mr Vass.

He said the alleged victim felt that if she hadn’t kicked Cross he might have done her some serious harm.

After his arrest, Cross told police his partner had attacked him while he was asleep with a recycling basket and he had been acting in self-defence.

The court heard that the couple had been in a relationship for about five years but had split up before getting back together a year before the alleged attack.

The trial continues.