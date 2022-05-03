Speeding driver who caused death of 84-year-old man after crash jailed

Video

A Suffolk man who caused the death of an 84-year-old after a crash and then tried to hide the fact he had been speeding has been jailed for 20 months.

Martin Young was driving his blue Audi A3 along the A1307 on Monday, December 16, 2019, when he crashed into a Volkswagen Polo being driven by William Hall between Horseheath and Linton.

Mr Hall died in May 2020 after being kept in hospital with a neck fracture and Covid.

An investigation into the crash found Young, of Withersfield Road, Haverhill, had been driving at nearly 90mph when his vehicle collided with the front of Mr Hall’s Polo, which was turning right across the A1307 at the Dean Road junction.

Both cars spun before coming to rest in the road and Young, Mr Hall and a passenger in the Polo suffered serious injuries.

It was initially thought Mr Hall was at fault for the crash, but Young provided a witness statement and said he had dashcam footage.

However, Young sent a mobile phone recording of the footage and no speed analysis could be carried out due to it being a recording of a recording.

When police finally got an original copy of the footage, it was clear the footage first provided had been altered to obscure the speed.

This footage showed he was travelling at 86 to 88mph, but in a telephone statement to police he described the speed he was driving at as between 60 and 65mph.

The 68-year-old was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the cause of justice.

Young was also disqualified from driving for five years and 10 months and ordered to take an extended re-test, as well as pay costs of £2,116 and a victim surcharge.

In a statement, Mr Hall's family said: "Bill was a kind, loving and gentle man but also strong and determined.

“He was a proud husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and father-in-law who loved spending time with his family around him.

"He was always interested and keen to hear what we were all doing.”

The statement added his death had left a “massive hole” in all of their lives.

Detective constable Rochelle Eves, who investigated the incident, said: “Young was travelling at excess speed on the A1307, a road he knew to be notorious for fatal collisions.

“His attempt to avoid responsibility ultimately failed and it shows that if you lie to the police you will be found out.

“This is another case which shows the importance of careful driving and the dangers of speeding.

“I want to thank the family of Mr Hall for their dignity and patience while we have investigated this sad and complex case.”