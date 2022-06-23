Man jailed for 'planned revenge attack' on victim

Keyamo Curtis was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Suffolk man who attacked a father and dragged him out of his home during a "planned revenge visit" has been jailed.

Keyamo Curtis, 27, went to a home in Beck Row on Saturday, September 26, 2020, to confront the victim's son, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Curtis had been angered after hearing no further action was being taken against the victim's son in relation to a matter with his sister, Liam Edwards, prosecuting, told the court.

The father would not allow Curtis to see his son, and a verbal exchange followed, the court heard.

Curtis then punched the victim in his own home before the father was able to return a punch in self-defence, Mr Edwards said.

He then dragged the father from his home in front of family members and struck multiple blows to his head and also kicked him.

Mobile phone footage was played to the court, in which the victim could be heard saying to Curtis: "Please, I don't want anymore."

But Curtis replied by swearing at the victim, who was lying on the floor, before throwing two further punches.

The victim sustained swelling to his head and fractured ribs in the attack, Mr Edwards told the court.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court by Mr Edwards, the victim said the assault had impacted his mental health and resulted in the family moving house.

Curtis, of Aspal Way, Beck Row, near Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm in March 2021.

The court heard he has 11 previous convictions for 15 offences, including battery and actual bodily harm.

Lynne Shirley, mitigating, said Curtis was not taking his medication at the time of the incident and had been suffering with his mental health.

She added he had consumed alcohol and drugs prior to the attack.

Sentencing him on Wednesday, Judge Emma Peters told Curtis she viewed the attack as a "planned revenge visit" which was "prolonged and persistent".

She said Curtis' criminal record for a man of his age was "troubling", adding: "You should be reaching a stage of having some maturity about you."

Judge Peters jailed Curtis for two years, and he will have to serve half in custody before his release on licence.