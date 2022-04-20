Man denies attempted murder over alleged axe attack

Police were called to the Bell Hotel in Clare on March 19 - Credit: Google

A man accused of attempting to murder another man with an axe in a Suffolk town will stand trial next year.

David Perry, 39, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Police officers were called to the Bell Hotel in Clare, near Sudbury, at 8.15pm on Saturday, March 19 this year.

A man in his 30s was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with a serious head injury.

Perry, of St Margarets Place, Stradishall, near Newmarket, wore a grey jumper in the dock at the short plea and trial preparation hearing.

Judge Martyn Levett fixed a trial date for January 9, 2023, and remanded Perry in custody.

The trial is expected to last around five days.

Perry will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a further hearing on June 27.