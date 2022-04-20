News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man denies attempted murder over alleged axe attack

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:44 PM April 20, 2022
The Bell Hotel in Clare

Police were called to the Bell Hotel in Clare on March 19 - Credit: Google

A man accused of attempting to murder another man with an axe in a Suffolk town will stand trial next year. 

David Perry, 39, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder. 

Police officers were called to the Bell Hotel in Clare, near Sudbury, at 8.15pm on Saturday, March 19 this year. 

A man in his 30s was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with a serious head injury. 

Perry, of St Margarets Place, Stradishall, near Newmarket, wore a grey jumper in the dock at the short plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Judge Martyn Levett fixed a trial date for January 9, 2023, and remanded Perry in custody. 

The trial is expected to last around five days. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans
  2. 2 Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for sale
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town hold leaders to Portman Road draw
  1. 4 ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Drink-driver admits causing death of Suffolk woman in crash
  3. 6 'I'm gonna strangle him' - Wigan boss Richardson on 'excellent' Town skipper Morsy
  4. 7 Man sat and drank cup of tea during Woodbridge distraction burglary
  5. 8 'Never seen anything like it' - Anger after fly-tipping near Suffolk village
  6. 9 'That was the best and worst of us' - McKenna on 2-2 draw with Wigan
  7. 10 'I've been a bit silly' - Trainee teacher had indecent child images

Perry will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a further hearing on June 27. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Clare News
Sudbury News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Poacher's Pocket pub in east Suffolk has been included in the list

Pubs

5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Plans for 269 news homes in Barham have been approved

Mid Suffolk Council

Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Beattie statue

Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon