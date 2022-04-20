Man denies attempted murder over alleged axe attack
- Credit: Google
A man accused of attempting to murder another man with an axe in a Suffolk town will stand trial next year.
David Perry, 39, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.
Police officers were called to the Bell Hotel in Clare, near Sudbury, at 8.15pm on Saturday, March 19 this year.
A man in his 30s was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with a serious head injury.
Perry, of St Margarets Place, Stradishall, near Newmarket, wore a grey jumper in the dock at the short plea and trial preparation hearing.
Judge Martyn Levett fixed a trial date for January 9, 2023, and remanded Perry in custody.
The trial is expected to last around five days.
Most Read
- 1 Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans
- 2 Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for sale
- 3 Matchday Recap: Town hold leaders to Portman Road draw
- 4 ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village
- 5 Drink-driver admits causing death of Suffolk woman in crash
- 6 'I'm gonna strangle him' - Wigan boss Richardson on 'excellent' Town skipper Morsy
- 7 Man sat and drank cup of tea during Woodbridge distraction burglary
- 8 'Never seen anything like it' - Anger after fly-tipping near Suffolk village
- 9 'That was the best and worst of us' - McKenna on 2-2 draw with Wigan
- 10 'I've been a bit silly' - Trainee teacher had indecent child images
Perry will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a further hearing on June 27.