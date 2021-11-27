Father and son accused of murder seek bail
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A father and son accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds will have to wait until Monday to hear if they are to be granted bail.
Barristers for David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, made applications for bail on their behalf at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday afternoon (November 26).
After hearing submissions from prosecution and defence barristers in the case, Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the hearing for the men, who are currently in custody, until Monday afternoon (November 29).
The father and son are charged with the murder of Neil Charles, who suffered a serious stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20.
He died from his injuries two days after the incident.
The defendants are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 6, 2022, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
