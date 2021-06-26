News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man appears in court charged with 'dine and dash' offences

Tom Potter

Published: 8:00 AM June 26, 2021   
A 46-year-old man has appeared in court charged with a number of fraud offences in connection with a spate of alleged 'dine and dash' incidents.

Alan Rogers appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Friday afternoon.

Rogers, of Market Place, Hadleigh, has been charged with three counts of fraud by false representation.

He stands accused of leaving venues without making legitimate payment for goods worth a total of £1,1226.30.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Ipswich on September 10, Aldeburgh on September 5 and in Norwich between July 22 and November 18.

During a short hearing, Rogers spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He gave no indication of plea to the three charges, which will be now be dealt with before a judge at the crown court.

The court heard that prosecutors intend to submit a schedule of 15 other matters to be taken into consideration. 

Colette Harper, prosecuting, argued that the case was unsuitable for summary trial before magistrates due to the volume and value of alleged offences. 

David Allan, representing Rogers, made no representations. 

Presiding magistrate Alan Howarth said the bench declined jurisdiction and committed the case to the higher court.

Rogers was released on unconditional bail until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on July 23.

